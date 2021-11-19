(WFSB) - The lines have been drawn and now the fallout.
Connecticut's redistricting plan is good news for Fairfield County, but not so good for the eastern part of the state.
A population shift will add a House seat and take one away.
Stamford is really the winner in the redistricting. It's now the state's second largest and fastest growing city.
Eastern Connecticut will lose a seat and will change districts and how people vote.
Right now Woodstock is one town and one district, but that's about to change.
"We are splitting the town of Woodstock in half and the district for the fiftieth is a couple hundred feet through a field for me," Woodstock First Selectman Jay Swan tells us.
Swan says the town will be divided with new redistricting plan and voters will have different ballots and elected leaders.
Every ten years, a census shows population shifts and requires changes. This year, the changes are dramatic.
"We took very seriously the charge of keeping towns whole where we can," House speaker Matt Ritter said.
The House speaker, along with the majority and minority leaders, are responsible for redistricting.
"One of the factors is just where the population growth is and, typically, we look for areas where there was some population decline," minority leader Vinnie Candelora noted.
Nearly all the population growth recorded in the 2020 census came from Fairfield County.
No one seeking reelection has been drawn out of their current district, but several face harder races as a result of these changes, most notably Rep. Brian Smith, a freshman from Colchester.
Unlike Woodstock, he will now have one big district.
"I will be representing a group of people that haven't been represented by me or anyone from Colchester previously for me and for them we are going to have to get to know each other," Smith added.
There will be a huge learning curve with this new plan.
Plus, lines are still being drawn. The Senate is expected to release their redistricting plan by the end of the month and then it will be the congressional districts, but the House plan may be the most dramatic.
