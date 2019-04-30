HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The latest round of rain to add to what's already been a very wet month of April is expected to leave the state Tuesday morning.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a weak storm system slipped out to sea to the south of New England overnight, but it spread rain throughout Connecticut along the way.
Track the showers with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"While it's raining out there [Tuesday] morning, we are expecting it to end within the next couple of hours," Haney said.
Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to reach into the 50s to near 60 degrees.
"Those pesky morning showers will be gone in just a few hours and the sky will become partly cloudy," Haney said. "That means some sunshine from time to time today."
Even with Tuesday morning's rain, April 2019 will go down in the record books as only the second wettest recorded for greater Hartford. That recordings go back to 1905.
"Rainfall for the month through April 29 is 7.78 inches," Haney said. "The wettest April on record was in 1983, when we had a grand total of 9.90 inches of rain."
Haney said it would take a lot to beat that with just one day to go in the month.
Wednesday looks to be mainly dry.
After some morning sun, the sky should become mostly cloudy with temps in the 60s.
"A series of disturbances will bring showery weather both [Thursday and Friday,]" Haney said. "With a cloudy or mostly cloudy sky and an east or northeasterly flow at the surface, temperatures will likely remain below normal."
Highs will be in the 50s and 60s during the day. Lows will be in the mid-40s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.