FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A new Sacred Heart University-Heart Media Poll shows the Republican candidate for governor in the lead.
This is the first time a poll has shown Republican Bob Stefanowski with an advantage over Democrat Ned Lamont.
The new poll released on Thursday shows Stefanowski with 40 percent of likely voters saying they would vote for him.
His opponent, Lamont, polled at 37.6 percent.
The last poll produced by Sacred Heart University showed Lamont with a 3.4 percentage point lead over Stefanowski.
Unaffiliated Oz Griebel polled 9 percent, which is a 2 percentage increase from the last poll.
Experts say it looks like he's been taking votes away from Lamont.
"This is the very first poll, since the primaries were over, that shows Bob Stefanowski with a slight lead," said Professor Gary Rose, Department of Government, Sacred Heart University.
A shift in women voters could account for the new results.
"Lamont's support among women has declined. And much of that is due to the ads that Stefanowski's campaign has been running, which shows his daughters in the campaign," said Rose.
Stefanowski made his daughters front and center at the Madison Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday.
In the last few days, former Vice President Joe Biden has made a stump for Lamont, while former Democrat Joe Lieberman pledged to join Stefanowski's transition team.
Former Governor Jodi Rell also endorsed Stefanowski.
Rose said none of that is move the meter with voters because they care about the issues.
CEO of Great Blue Research, Mike Vigeant, revealed what the two main issues for voters were in this poll.
"High overall tax burden was 18 percent, that was number one. That was tied with stat budget crisis, that was a primary driver," said Vigeant.
Rose said since that's what Stefanowski has been hammering home all campaign, that's why you're seeing him surge.
"If you talk to voters, a lot of people know exactly what Bob Stefanowski's campaign is about," said Rose.
According to the poll, there are still 12 percent of voter who are undecided.
