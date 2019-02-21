HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The flu continues to be widespread across the state.
Numbers released by the state’s Dept. of Public Health on Thursday showed four more deaths related to the flu were reported in the past week.
The total number of people having died from complications involving the flu this season is now 29.
Health officials said of the 29 deaths, 17 of the people were over the age of 65, nine were between 50 and 64, and 3 were between 25 and 49 years old.
Last year at this time, health officials said there had been 97 deaths related to the flu.
State health officials said the season began on Aug. 26, and they have been posting weekly updates.
Since the season started, 1,668 people have been hospitalized because of the flu.
Between August and the beginning of February, 4,540 cases were reported.
Officials do say that the number of cases has been steady. They stressed, however, that flu season is far from over.
Officials expect the flu to stick around for several more weeks.
Doctors continue to urge people to get flu shots. They said even in mid-February is not too late. They consider it a patient's best line of defense.
For information on where to find a vaccine, head here.
