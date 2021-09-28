HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the Eversource Hartford Marathon inches closer, thousands are training for the big day.
One group, however, actually stays ready year-round. In fact, its Latinas in Motion’s mission is to stay moving.
A warmup gets the blood flowing. Then, it’s time to squeeze in this quick lunchtime run at Goodwin Park in Hartford.
“It’s not just running but uplifting one another,” said Latosha Johnson, Latinas in Motion.
Latinas in Motion is a sisterhood formed by one step at a time.
The women try to find daily ways to do their body some good.
The movement originally started in Philadelphia and then chapters developed, including one in Connecticut.
“We just got addicted,” said Noemi Rodriguez, Latinas in Motion. “We love to be able to run through the streets of Hartford. Most of us are somehow connected to Hartford.”
Rodriguez said she knows how important it is to stay in motion.
According to the American Heart Association, Latinas are likely to develop heart disease 10 years earlier than non-Latinas.
Nearly 30 percent have high blood pressure and 76 percent are labeled overweight.
Latinas in Motion is not about training to become an elite athlete.
“You don’t have to feel that you are a runner, that you can’t take a walking break,” said Yolanda Leon, Latinas in Motion. “If you want to just walk and that’s where you’re at, we welcome that as well.”
It’s a safe space for women to support women, whether online or on a trail.
And it’s about having fun, like in Aruba when the group planned a run-cation.
The group has participated in the Eversource Hartford Marathon run since 2018.
Each year, members said they feel themselves becoming stronger, more encouraged and inspired with each stride.
“We run. We walk together. We stay in motion,” Rodriguez said.
