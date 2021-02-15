NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in North Haven said they arrested a man for trying to burglarize a laundromat early Monday morning.
Officers said Dino Francis, 58, of East Haven, was found inside of T's Alterations and Laundromat on Middletown Avenue.
Police said Francis had tried to flee through the business's ceiling.
He was eventually taken into custody and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.
Police said Francis was unable to post bond and given a court date of Tuesday in Meriden.
