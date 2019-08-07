HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Doctors and lawmakers are calling on a government agency to force sunscreen makers to tell the truth.
Proposed legislation would require companies to properly label sunscreens and make sure they're safe and effective.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute physician-in-chief Dr. Peter Yu planned a news conference for Wednesday morning.
They said more than 90 percent of the 5 million skin cancer diagnoses each year are linked to ultraviolet ray exposure.
They also said Connecticut has the second highest rate of skin cancer in the nation.
While sunscreen is being used more and more, experts said the rate of skin cancer cases in the United States is increasing.
Blumenthal said the rising rates can be attributed to consumer confusion because of misleading safe use instructions by sunscreen companies and the use of chemicals in some sunscreens that, when absorbed through the skin, may cause cancer.
He said his Sunscreen Innovation Act aims to make sure sunscreens are safe for routine long-term use.
The news conference is set for 11 a.m. at the Hartford Hospital Education Resource Lobby.
