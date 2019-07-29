(WFSB) – It’s a reminder every summer to never leave children or pets inside a hot car.
It used to be illegal to beak a car window if people saw a child or animal in danger, but now, that has all changed.
The state law went into effect last October, but many people didn’t know about it.
Under the hot sun, cars parked side by side in parking lots heat up inside within seconds.
A Connecticut state law passed last October that legal protects a good Samaritan who breaks a window to rescue an animal or child who was left in a car during extreme weather conditions.
“I think it’s awesome and amazing. We treat [animals] like they’re our own, treat them like a human. You wouldn’t leave a human in a hot car, so I think it’s great,” said Brianne Boulem.
A local dog owner, Maryann Rose, said she keeps a device with her in case of an emergency.
“I have a little device that will break a window, so if I see a god in a car, their window is going to get broken,” Rose said.
Rose said a friend bought it for her at a department store for $10. She hasn’t had to use it yet and hopes she never has to.
“Too many people say, ‘it’s not my problem and not going to do anything about it,’ but we have to act like a village here. And [if we] see a dog in trouble, we need to do something,” Rose said.
It’s illegal to leave pets in the car in neighboring states such as Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.