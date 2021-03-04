HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut is one step closer when it comes to breaking barriers in the workplace.
It’s expected that Governor Ned Lamont will sign a new law ending discrimination based on hairstyles typically associated with race.
At Dianna’s Natural Hair Care, it’s all about celebrating with whatever hair that comes out of your head. For so long, many people of color feared others would see their hair as unprofessional, but the soon-to-be law challenges this outlook.
For years, Shanae Moore chemically straightened her hair. She later ditched the look by going natural.
“It’s easier. I don’t have to worry about every two weeks getting up to get it processed, burning in my scalp,” Moore said.
Moore got her locks re-twisted at Baswa Hair Cultivating Studio in Hartford on Thursday.
Co-owner Jasmyne Pinkney welcomes a soon-to-be law prohibiting workplace discrimination based on hair.
Called the Crown Act, it’s stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair.
Pinkney and her clients just wished it happened sooner.
“It’s unfortunate that in 2021 we’re still, we still have to pass the act to appreciate one’s hair or not be discriminated,” Pinkney said.
The natural hair movement became popular in recent years, but with some reluctance.
“People are concerned that if I don’t have that look, I’m going to be passed over,” said Dianna LeFevre, Dianna’s Natural Hair Care.
Dianna LeFevre’s clients include doctors and teachers. She loves tight curls and is on a mission to help others do the same, whether they choose to wear twists or dreadlocks, or maybe just an afro.
Baswa says the look is simple.
“Natural is just what you’re born with, what you come out of the womb, what you grow up. That’s what natural hair [is],” Pinkney said.
Some may say it’s just hair, but it’s also a reflection of you. Many say this would-be law makes them feel seen.
Lamont says he looks forward to signing the Crown Act into law.
