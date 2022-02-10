(WFSB) - More towns across the state are addressing the drug problems happening, especially in our schools.
Last month, a seventh grader overdosed at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy.
Inside the Hartford school, forty bags of fentanyl were found. More than 100 additional bags were found at the boy's house.
"On average, a bag of fentanyl has about two percent fentanyl. The rest is a cut or filler. The bags found here in Hartford at the school, they were tested at about fifty-eight percent," Hartford Police Sgt. Chris Mastroianni.
A small amount of fentanyl, the drug typically made in a lab outside the U.S., is eighty times stronger than morphine.
The higher the percentage, the stronger the impact. The packaging is discreet and looks like gum wrappers.
Bags seized during recent operations are blank. Sometimes, they are stamped with the like, a branding, but it is consistent with how you are going to see it at the user level throughout New England.
The death of the 13-year-old police say exposed how many people didn't know about the drug, which is why the Norwich Prevention Council held a forum Thursday night to educate parents if their kids suffer an addiction.
One tip is to try and motivate the teen to recognize the issue for themselves.
"Open up and talk honestly about yourself, what you like about alcohol and drugs, and why you are using them and what it's doing for you. Try and identify does it cause any harm or could cause harm in your life," Kyle McClaine, chief of emergency services at Backus Hospital, explained.
Parents also learned about the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, and how recovery coaches are available to support the family and those in need.
"Call 911. The Good Samaritan Law protects the person who overdose and you for any drugs or paraphernalia that are on the scene. The idea is we want that person to get revived so they can make whatever decision they will make at the point in time," Stephen Feathers, perception programs case manager lead, added.
If you want to learn more about the help out there, you can head here for more information.
