ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The terror on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus has reached Connecticut.
Channel 3 has learned one of the victims, Sean DeHart, is a Shelton native.
According to the gun violence archive, there have been more than 100 mass shootings already this year.
Retired State Police Lt. Paul Vance is the Eyewitness News law enforcement analyst, and he says shootings on a college campus pose a bigger challenge for police, because it’s like the capacity of an arena spread out over several miles.
“There’s about 26,000 students and 5,000 employees. That being said, there’s 30,000 people on this campus and no one knows who the suspect or the bad guy is,” Vance said.
Lt. Vance gives high praise for the teams involved in arresting yesterday’s shooter.
“It was actually perfect. They responded quickly, got there quickly, they were effective,” Lt. Vance said.
Channel 3 wanted to see how Connecticut campuses are prepared. President Mark Ojakian oversees the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities and in a statement, he writes, “CSCU campuses have made significant security upgrades in recent years, and a public safety task force is currently working across institutions to share information and best practices to make our community more secure…”
Lt. Vance says each campus should have emergency plans and they should be willing to share them with you.
He urges any families who are going on college tours to ask for them and then seriously review it with your student, just so they have it in the back of their minds if a situation like this one ever arises.
“Get that information, that should be part of the package that you pack up and send them off to colleges and universities with,” Lt. Vance said.
Lt. Vance went on to say that students really need to be extra cautious during this time of the year.
The semester is winding down, finals are ahead and it’s a stressful time.
He says be aware of surroundings say something if something doesn’t feel right.
