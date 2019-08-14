(WFSB) – A shooting in Philadelphia, which injured six police officers, is hitting close to home tonight just a few days after a local police captain was injured during a shooting.
New Haven Police are still on the hunt for the man who shot Captain Anthony Duff on Monday night.
They are sending their condolences to the officers in Philadelphia who are recovering.
New Haven Police Chief Ontoniel Reyes released a statement saying, “our thoughts and prayers are with the Philadelphia Police Department during this difficult time.”
These difficult times are hitting close to home as New Haven officers recently responded to one of their own being shot.
“Could it have been fatal? Is this going to be the last time we see Captain Duff? Instantly, we had to do everything we could in our capacity to get him further medical attention,” said Sgt. Shayna Kendall, New Haven Police Department.
Kendall, along with Sgt. Chris Cameron, Officer Ramonel Torres, and Officer Joseph Perrotti helped save the life of Duff.
“When I arrived on the scene, Captain Duff’s in the middle of the street. I didn’t realize it was him that was shot, so I’m asking to see who the other officer is. That’s when I realized he was bleeding from the top. His arm by his left bicep, so I sat him down, pulled the tourniquet out and I began applying above his wound,” said Officer Ramonel Torres.
Duff, who was off duty, interrupted a shooting on Dixwell and Henry Streets.
Police said the captain, who has been on the force for 24 years, was shot three times during the shooting that killed 46-year-old Troy Clark from West Haven.
“He’s our brother. We didn’t want to waste any time,” Kendall said.
Between the New Haven and Philadelphia shootings, Eyewitness News law enforcement analyst retired State Police Lt. Paul Vance says this is a tough time to be an officer.
He also said these shootings are going to be used in future trainings.
“We learn from these dangerous, tragic incidents and we hope they never occur here, but we want to be prepared, trained, and we want to ensure that all of our officers and people on the street are prepared to encounter any kind of dangerous incident like this,” Lt. Vance said.
All six officers in Philadelphia and Captain Duff in New Haven are expected to make a full recovery.
