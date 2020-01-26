As friends and family of Mubarak Soulemane demand change in the wake of his death, there are many questions about how Connecticut State Police respond and what happens from here.
Three deadly police shootings have happened in Connecticut so far this year.
The first in Ansonia, the second involving state police in West Haven, and the third happening in Waterbury.
"Its terrible when theres a loss of human life. Its terrible for everyone. But people have to be patient and let the investigation take place. Let the chips fall where they may," said Eyewitness News law enforcement analyst Lt. J. Paul Vance.
Vance says it's important the public doesn't jump to conclusions.
"The investigations in this day and age are transparent. Years ago they never had body cameras, dash cameras, a lot of technology is available nobody is hiding anything nobody will hide anything," said Vance.
Body camera and dash camera footage from the shootings in Ansonia and West Haven has already been released.
Waterbury police are not yet equipped with body cameras.
For each separate case investigation, all the footage will be examined closely under the leadership of the state's attorney.
Video is one part of each investigation. Forensics, ballistics, and witness testimony will also be examined.
"They’ll answer all the questions surrounding exactly what happened, leaving no stone unturned it takes time but certainly they will get the job done," Vance said.
Typically state police investigate officer-involved shootings, but the West Haven shooting investigation will be conducted by the division of criminal justice alongside the Middlesex state's attorney's office.
"They always been involved in police shootings anyway. Usually an inspector would be at the scene many times and communicate regularly with the commander and of the major crime unit," Vance said.
On Saturday, clergy members standing with Mubarak Soulemane's family said an agreement was reached with state police over what comes next for trooper Brian North. he is currently on desk duty.
Lt. Vance says it's standard for officers or troopers under investigation to be assigned to administrative duties.
"In other words, that person would normally come to work in civilian clothes, probably, have no contact with the public. Be assigned an inside, in house job and come to work every day and perform that function," Vance said.
Eventually a final determination will be made by the state's attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.