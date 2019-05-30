NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- The frantic search for a missing Connecticut mother of five continued on Thursday.
New Canaan police are still searching a park, but so far nothing has turned up.
Retired CT State Police Lt. J Paul Vance, Channel 3’s law enforcement analyst, shed some light on the search Thursday morning.
He mentioned time is of the essence when someone is reported missing.
The search for 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos started on Friday when she was reported missing by her friends.
Hours later, her SUV was found at a Waveny Park.
Vance said detectives have likely already searched that car from top to bottom, trying to find any clues.
Police dogs have been an aid in the search, along with state police.
Lt. Vance also says detectives follow other leads.
“They would speak to friends, family, coworkers, school officials, anyone who would have contact with this individual, who would be able to shed any light whatsoever on the reason for her disappearance,” Vance said in a FaceTime interview Thursday morning.
Dulos has been going through a lengthy divorce with her husband Fotis Dulos, a developer who builds luxury homes.
They have two sets of twins and another child.
They lived in a Farmington home while the children attended Renbrook School in West Hartford.
The children now attend a school in New Canaan, where Jennifer rents a home.
The divorce has been going on for almost two years with upwards of 500 filings and motions.
Fotis has joint custody of the children, but it's limited by the court.
Lt. Vance said detectives are likely also looking into the lengthy divorce case.
“Certainly examining any court documents that would be available to determine if there's any leads in there. No stone left unturned in this type of investigation,” Vance said.
New Canaan police have also asked the public to call them with any information. Lt. Vance urges folks to do that as well.
“Even if they think it's insignificant or might be nothing, let investigators look at that. It might be helpful in this case,” Vance said.
A letter Fotis’ attorney sent to the court two days ago said all five children were brought to Jennifer's mother’s home in New York City.
They’ve also hired an armed guard.
The attorney also mentions how the court needs to take action on the custody of the children.
Nothing else has been filed since this letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.