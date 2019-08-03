HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Twenty people are dead and 26 injured after a suspect opened fire in an El Paso, Texas Walmart and shopping center on Saturday morning, Texas officials said.
On Saturday, the El Paso shooting became the third deadly shooting in a week. In Gilroy, California, on July 28th, a gunman opened fire at a Garlic Festival, killing three.
In Mississippi, a disgruntled employee opened fire and killed two co-workers at a Walmart and injured a responding officer.
Channel 3 spoke with law enforcement analyst, Retired Lt. J. Paul Vance on measures police take to stop the threat and ways the public can be safe.
“You have to be ready and it really should send a message to the public,” said Lt. Vance. “Be aware of your surroundings.”
The deadly scenes unfolding this week put Lt. J. Paul Vance on notice.
“This is something that we all learn from,” said Lt. Vance, who spent 43 years on the force.
“It’s something we should all pay attention to because you never know if or when it could happen where you are.”
Lt. Vance told Channel 3 that every first responder and officer is trained in active shooting scenarios as each situation is different.
On scene of an active situation, Lt. Vance said officers’ primary goal is eliminating the threat.
“They’ll go in. They may bypass injured or severely injured people to get to the aggressor. That’s the primary goal upon initial arrival.”
Working in tandem as more officers arrive, medics will help the injured and the evacuation process begins.
Lt. Vance told Channel 3 it’s important that people raise their hands up, clearly spread, to let officers know that they are not a threat.
While the threat in El Paso, Texas is over, police will be working around the clock, with some teams heading straight for areas hospitals.
Lt. Vance said it is in area hospitals that investigators may uncover evidence while other officers will patrol the hospital for added security.
Lt. Vance encourages the public to know the exits of any place you visit, in case of fire, or active shooter. Most importantly, Lt. Vance encourages the public to report anything that doesn’t look right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.