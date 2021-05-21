WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- With pandemic restrictions largely gone, law enforcement across the country are bracing for a possible uptick in violence.
Waterbury police already made changes in their policing last year when violence surged, and pandemic restrictions were strongly in place.
Those changes have been strengthened over time, in case of a potential surge down the road, like this summer.
Last year, 2020, was a busy year for Waterbury police, with more than 80 shooting investigations.
They also took nearly 100 guns off the streets.
To better handle all of this, police created a Crime Prevention Unit, targeting high crime areas.
That unit's been strengthened with their tech center, as well as local and federal partnerships.
"We've been taking a lot of guns off the street, a lot of proactive policework. We've seen a slight reduction in the amount of shootings occurring in the city right now; we're really happy and proud about that,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.
They plan to expand their outreach efforts too, like their programming at Waterbury PAL (Police Activity League).
Eased restrictions are helping do this.
“We've seen a lot more people willing to engage and willing to come out,” Spagnolo said.
All the work isn't just by police.
Chaz Harmon, president of Ice the Beef, a New Haven non-profit dedicated to curbing gun violence, said they'll be having a number of community events in the Elm and Brass cities.
Their goal is to unite the neighborhoods in each city.
“The mentality of togetherness. At the same time, trying anything we can to stop this. Every city across the state that's prone to have gun violence sees uptick in the summer months,” Harmon said.
For more info about Ice the Beef, click here.
For details about the PAL program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.