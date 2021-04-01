STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- Partying during the pandemic – Gov. Ned Lamont issued executive orders and there have been several instances of college students defying them, but according to locals, the problem is pervasive.
The spotlight was shining brightly last weekend at the University of Connecticut, where two arrests were made after a fight broke out at a gathering of more than 100 people.
Eyewitness News exclusively obtained body camera footage from an off-campus part in late January, which happened on a night where an executive order limited indoor gatherings to 10.
“No masks, COVID, you’re probably getting kicked out of school for this, you understand, right,” an officer is heard in the bodycam footage saying.
In the video, beams of light exposed maskless partiers in a crowded, dimly-lit basement of a Hunting Lodge Road in Storrs.
That’s where state police troopers confronted the renters.
These are the types of gatherings that UConn and the state have been fighting against since students returned to campus in August.
“We’re breaking up parties until 8 in the morning, man,” an officer is heard saying in the video.
State troopers spent more than a half an hour clearing the home.
“They have no respect for anybody or anybody else, they just want to party,” an Uber driver who wanted to remain anonymous said.
For months, the Uber driver has been shuttling students to off-campus parties during the pandemic.
“It’s upsetting because they don’t get it. They don’t get it until someone gets sick,” the driver said.
The body camera footage revealed the attitudes of some.
“I was honestly having such a good night; I think this was the best night I’ve had. This was so fun tonight,” one of the party-goers was heard saying.
The parties aren’t just at night either.
“I ask ‘where are you guys heading?’ Or ‘what are you guys doing? Anything interesting happening?’ They say, we’re going to a ‘darty’,” the Uber driver said.
The term “darty” is short for a day party, one of which was found on Daleville Road on a warm Friday afternoon.
The police showed up and students dispersed. To Channel 3’s knowledge, a citation was not issued.
In fact, the state Department of Public Health said there have only been five fines issued, statewide, since the pandemic began.
“They’re not on the frontline like I am as an Uber driver, driving around, picking these students up and seeing it firsthand,” the Uber driver said.
Later that night, Channel 3 caught up with a student who was returning from a different party, who said smaller gatherings can blow up just by word of mouth.
“We hear, there’s a ‘darty’ going on here, that’s from someone we know,” said UConn junior Justin Rocco.
He asks people to put themselves in the shoes of students, who, for the first time ever, have been asked to completely alter their traditional college experience.
“People are just fed up with waiting in their dorms, waiting in their buildings. I understand the aspect of going out and partying, I do the same thing, but at the end of the day, we need to respect our peers and respect everyone who wants to stay in school,” Rocco said.
It's a constant game of ‘cat and mouse’ between students and the law, that might only come to an end when the semester does.
“That’s especially true of the young people who are likely to be ready to let it rip a little bit. I just urge you, every few weeks will make an enormous difference for your dorm, your community and our state,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The limits on private gatherings have increased to 25 inside and 100 outside, and college students are now eligible to get vaccinated.
On April 11, dorms are closing, which will shrink the campus population, but it won’t affect students living off campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.