ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) -- The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association hosted the 11th annual Law Enforcement Day on Thursday at the Channel 3 Kids Camp in Andover.
It's a day where the campers can get a glimpse at what being a police officer is like.
Throughout the day on Thursday, police officers from all over the state offered the children a hands-on experience with law enforcement equipment and K9 demonstrations.
Tune in to Ch. 3 starting at 5pm for a look at highlights from the day!
