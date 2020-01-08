HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As millions around the world watch the Dulos case unfold, Channel 3 is looking at what comes next.
This case is likely heading to trial and so far, two of the three arrested are expected to post bond on Thursday.
Channel 3 is breaking down what the suspects, the police, and the public can expect in the weeks and months going forward.
Just because the arrests were made, the work is not over for police.
It took eight months for murder charges to be brought in the disappearance of mother of five, Jennifer Dulos.
The warrants released on Tuesday lay out everything state police have so far, but they’re still digging.
“Absolutely, they’re still investigating. You know you see a TV show and an arrest is made, and you think that’s the end of it. The show is over, case closed. That’s not the case. There is still more work to do,” said Retired State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance.
Channel 3 law enforcement analyst and retired state police lieutenant, J. Paul Vance say so far in making its case, the state has relied on DNA evidence and physical evidence like bloody clothes and gloves that Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis are believed to have dumped.
Legal and law experts agree the most crucial piece of evidence for either side is Jennifer’s body.
“I think it’s frustrating that hasn’t been discovered yet. We haven’t been able to answer that question yet, but I think the investigators haven’t given up. They’re working,” Vance said.
While that hunt continues, it’s likely that Dulos and Troconis will post their bonds on Thursday.
Judge John Blawie put both under house arrest, which means Dulos has to stay within his Farmington mansion.
“The four walls of your home if you will. The home itself is where you must stay and must maintain your existence there,” Vance said.
Dulos and Troconis aren’t allowed contact with each other or with the third person arrested, attorney Kent Mawhinney.
Dulos also can’t contact his children.
Outside of Dulos’ Farmington home, a bouquet of flowers and a candle were left as a reminder of the tragedy.
“There’s a family that needs closure. There are children that need closure, and certainly, investigators want to do everything they possibly can to bring the closure for the families,” Vance said.
After Dulos and Troconis post bonds, there may not be a lot of activity until next month for their next court days.
