HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hundreds of police officers and National Guard troops were greeted by just a handful of protesters and onlookers at the Capitol on Sunday.
Police are defending their plans and say security will remain high at the state Capitol.
Armored Jeeps were parked outside the Capitol and at the Legislative Office Building on Monday. Police say they remain on high alert as they figure out what kind of presence they want on Wednesday.
“I think what yesterday was, was the difference between preventing as opposed to reacting,” said Scott Driscoll, Capitol Police Public Information Officer.
Only a handful of protesters, counter protesters, and curious spectators went to the Capitol on Sunday. It was well short of the 2,000 protesters law enforcement were expecting.
Still, police maintain they acted properly bringing in hundreds of officers and the National Guard.
Lawmakers agreed with the decision.
“We need to trust the professional judgement of our uniformed officers,” said Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly.
“We took the advice of our federal law enforcement partners that every other state in the union took as well,” said Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff.
Some felt police overreacted, but others say they’re glad police were on alert after the warning from the FBI of armed protests at all fifty state capitols.
“As of right now, what you see behind me is what you’ll be seeing here for the next foreseeable future,” Driscoll said.
Police are still planning for Wednesday’s Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, but says security will be high.
“I don’t eve know if Wednesday is going to be an end mark for anything,” Driscoll said.
Lawmakers are doing most of their work virtually right now, but at some point, they’ll be going back to Hartford.
