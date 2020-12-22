HARTFORD (WFSB) - There's a new scam going around-- and federal agencies want you to be alert.
Scammers have been using the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to take advantage of people and get into their pockets.
Law enforcement says the biggest sign you may be falling for a scam: The person is asking you for money for the vaccine.
"It’s scary and it’s wrong," retired State Police Lt. and WFSB Law Enforcement Analyst J. Paul Vance said.
Vance says with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout expected to drag into next fall, there's potential for fraud and scams to take place.
The FBI says they've already received complaints of scammers trying to get money and personal info from people, using the vaccine as their bait.
"The potential is there for people to try to make you believe that they have access to the vaccine that they have access to getting to you sooner, or quicker, or putting you at the head of the line," Vance said Tuesday.
The FBI says other signs include:
- Being asked to pay out of pocket.
- Marketers offering to sell or ship the vaccine for payment.
- Claims of FDA approval for a vaccine that can't be verified.
Dr. Karl Minges from the University of New Haven says people should look to their primary care provider, their local health department, and state websites for information on vaccine information and when it's their turn to get it.
"Contact your physician and ask your primary care provider if they’ve heard anything and where you should be going to seek that treatment," Minges said. "It will be a scaffolded approach that will not leave people wandering the streets asking where to get their vaccine, but will be deliberate."
For more information on how the FBI says you can protect yourself, click here.
To see when you might be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, check out this interactive planner.
