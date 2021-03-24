(WFSB) – Some people may not see their stimulus checks or any benefits from the American Rescue Plan until next year.
A law expert talked to Channel 3 about the reasons why and what people can do if you’re still waiting on your money.
Many people could see their money anytime between July of this year and next April.
It depends on if the IRS can handle the massive returns and payments coming their way.
“People need the money now and to have them wait is inconsistent with what the Democrats wanted them to do,” said Richard Pomp.
Some stimulus benefits from the American Rescue Plan are on hold. Starting with the $1,400 stimulus check, people who did not file tax returns in 2019 or 2020 because they weren’t required to probably won’t get a check in the mail.
“Simple solution: file your 2020 tax return which you can do until May 17,” Pomp said.
Pomp, a UConn Law Professor, says the IRS will try to distribute the late stimulus checks by the end of the year.
With the increased child tax credit, people could start receiving periodic payments in July.
Pomp says this is a first for the IRS, so there could be delays.
“They’ve never made monthly payments like they’re being required to do under this credit,” Pomp said.
Parents may be receiving some of that money during next year’s tax season.
People who paid taxes on their unemployment benefits could be getting a refund. The IRS is suggesting those people who already filed avoid filing an amended return.
“The IRS has no need for that. We will automatically send these people a refund. We can only hope the law gets implemented as intended,” Pomp said.
The tax deadline has been pushed back to May 17 because of the American Rescue Plan. The IRS is currently dealing with a backlog and a think workforce.
