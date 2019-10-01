BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A report about abuse within the Diocese of Bridgeport was released on Tuesday and said 281 victims were identified.
A news conference happened 11 a.m. at the Pullman & Comley law office in Bridgeport.
Last fall, the diocese commissioned an independent clerical sexual abuse accountability investigation, according to the law firm.
The investigation was led by retired Connecticut Superior Court Judge Robert L. Holzberg, a partner in the law firm.
Holzberg released a summary of the report that details the findings.
Read the complete report here.
The abuse, according to the report, may have started as early as 1953. Nearly all of the victims were minors.
It also said that it is likely that there are more victims.
The report said the abuse was committed by 71 priests, just under 5 percent of the total number of priests who have served the diocese since 1953.
The abuse ranged from lewd behavior in front of victims to violent assaults, the report said.
It found that until the early 2000s, the collective response of diocesan officials to the sexual abuse crisis was inadequate in nearly every way.
It cited the gravest moral and legal lapse coming from Bishops Lawrence Shehan, Walter Curtis and Edward Egan over four decades. The report said they left abusive priests in service.
