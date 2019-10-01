BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A report about abuse within the Diocese of Bridgeport is expected to be released on Tuesday.
A news conference is set for 11 a.m. at the Pullman & Comley law office in Bridgeport.
Last fall, the diocese commissioned an independent clerical sexual abuse accountability investigation, according to the law firm.
The investigation was led by retired Connecticut Superior Court Judge Robert L. Holzberg, a partner in the law firm.
Holzberg will release a summary of the report that details the findings.
