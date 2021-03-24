HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Domestic violence victims could soon have more protection in Connecticut.
A public hearing on a new proposed law named after missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Jennifer Dulos disappeared in 2019.
The law would change the definition of domestic violence, which in turn would help more victims escape abusive situations.
Experts said the most dangerous time for a victim is when they leave their abuser and try to protect themselves and their children from further harm.
The bill would honor Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen dropping her five children off at school in 2019. Her husband, Fotis Dulos, was later arrested for her murder.
Lawmakers said “Jennifers’ Law” is designed to keep victims and children safe in civil court by changing the law around restraining orders, divorce and custody proceedings.
it would also expand the definition of domestic violence to include coercive control, emotional, verbal, stalking, financial and legal abuse.
That public hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. It will be virtual on Zoom.
(1) comment
I wonder who is going to vote against this.
