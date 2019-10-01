HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Tobacco 21 law takes effect on Tuesday.
From now on, to buy tobacco and vaping products in the state, you must be 21-years-old instead of 18.
Governor Ned Lamont and those who support the law said there needs to be a focus on preventing young people from becoming addicted to smoking.
Stores across the state are now not allowed to sell tobacco or vaping products to anyone under the age of 21.
The state will lose millions in tax revenue, but the health of young people has become a priority.
Students at Platt High School in Meriden listened to Lamont and health officials talk about the dangers of tobacco during a press conference on Tuesday.
“The Tobacco 21 law is a step in the right direction for addressing tobacco, e-cigarette, and vaping use in Connecticut,” said Rene Coleman-Mitchell, Department of Public Health Commissioner.
Vaping has become a major concern, especially for youth. In 2017, more than 8 percent of those ages 18 to 24 in Connecticut were vaping. One year later, that number more than double to 18 percent.
Students have their own stories about tobacco and vaping products.
“I also have another friend who just recently became so addiction to his JUUL, his lung collapsed, both of his lung collapsed. He’s in the hospital with tubes in the sides of his chest,” said Evelyn Levesque, a high school senior.
Massachusetts has banned vaping temporarily, and New York is talking about banning flavors, which is something Lamont says he supports.
Lamont met with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week to talk about a regional approach to vaping regulations.
“It’s our job as vape shop owners and employees to educate everyone who comes in,” said Christine Mazzotta, Vapor9 owner.
Mazzotta is the owner of a Newington vape shop and supports raising the age as well as limiting the amount of nicotine sold to customers.
“We are going through some pains and in the end, I am not sure what it will look like, but vaping will survive,” Mazzotta said.
When asked if Lamont supports an outright ban on vaping, he said, “if you sit around and just outlaw things, you open up the black market.”
Lamont says the next step is to ban flavors of e-cigarettes and vaping, which is something he talked about doing soon in a special session.
