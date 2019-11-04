HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Lawmakers are calling on the Food and Drug Administration to implement new health regulations for baby food.
A recent study found 95 percent of baby foods contain trace amounts of toxic metals, like arsenic and lead.
On Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal, the clinical nutrition services manager at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, and the state director of Clean Water Connecticut are meeting in Hartford to discuss the matter.
They want the FDA to do their own testing to see what they find.
There are 200 baby food products, including big name brands, that were tested by a group called Healthy Babies, Bright Futures.
Some of the types of food tested include infant formula, infant cereal, teething biscuits and rice puffs.
Ninety-five percent of the baby food tested positive for toxic chemicals that could affect a child’s brain development and IQ.
Testing uncovered higher risk foods were rice based products, sweet potatoes and fruit juices.
Puffs baby snacks made with rice had more arsenic than any other type of baby food.
Researchers are worried about the long-term effect of the chemical exposure.
They suggest parents opt to feed their baby a variety of fruits and vegetables instead.
