NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A lawmaker and health officials plan to highlight what they're calling the dangers of "forever chemicals" during a news conference on Tuesday.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro said she'll join state and local health officials to discuss per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.
PFAS can be found in food packaging products and firefighting foam.
DeLauro's office described them as man-made chemicals for use in consumer and industrial products such as teflon, scotchgard, bottles, bags and other items.
It said the Food and Drug Administration allows 62 types of PFAS chemicals to be used in food packaging despite studies that show it can contaminate food.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to certain types of PFAS can cause serious health conditions, including:
- Increased risks of cancer
- Effects on the growth, learning and behavior of infants and children
- Lower pregnancy rates
- Interference with human body hormones
- Increased cholesterol levels
- Immune system issues
DeLauro's news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Quinnipiack Valley Health District on the Hartford Turnpike.
