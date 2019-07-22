HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The push continues to end gun violence in communities across the state.
On Monday, State Rep. Brandon McGee and other advocates held a news conference in an effort to make a push to stop gun violence in Hartford and other cities across the state.
Monday’s news conference, which was held in Hartford at the corner of Barbour and Westland streets, comes on the heels of the city’s 16th homicide.
The message on Monday reiterated that enough is enough.
Gun violence has plagued cities and towns across the state.
Police departments have worked tirelessly to combat this violence in the communities they serve, and put a stop to it once and for all.
Recently, there were three shootings within a 24-hour span in Hartford, one of them being deadly.
In a statement, McGee said “Gun violence destroys families and communities. As elected officials, we have a duty to work collaboratively to protect residents. We must evaluate our current gun laws to determine not only how we can strengthen them to minimize violence, but how we can address the root cause of violence itself.”
