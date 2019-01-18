GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - On what would have been a teen's 16th birthday, Connecticut's senior senator announced new safe gun storage legislation.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined Kristin and Michael Song to discuss "Ethan's Law."
Ethan Song died after accidentally shooting himself last January at a friend's house.
His parents said the .357 Magnum was not properly stored.
The new proposal would create federal requirements for safe gun storage and have strong penalties for any violations.
It also includes incentives for states to pass their own safe gun storage laws.
Blumenthal's event happened at the Guilford Town Hall at 11:30 a.m.
(1) comment
such idiots, the gun would become useless when two guys kick in your door at night and you have to go dig it out of fort knox. here's an idea, teach kids gun safety and take the mystery and curiosity away and replace it with EDUCATION. thank liberals for brainwashed morons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.