HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tolls could be a tough sell for many here in Connecticut, but some are trying to make them a little more palatable.
One lawmaker is proposing a discount for low income residents.
There are a few plans out there, including one by Governor Lamont.
The state needs revenue and tolls are one way to get it.
"I support tolls because I don't think it’s wise for the state of Connecticut to pass up money coming in and out of the state,” said Representative Susan Johnson.
Democrat Representative Susan Johnson says tolls put some of the cost on out of state drivers.
Another lawmaker is proposing a discount for people with low incomes and those on a fixed income such as the elderly.
"My position on electronic tolling is very clear. We are going to focus on just on those big tractor trailer trucks and that will raise something like 250 million dollars, something I think I can get through this legislature,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
In his first state of the state address, Lamont announced major transportation improvements. He supports tolls but only on big trucks.
Some Republicans say they don't like tolls in any form.
“We’ve had very little details. We range from 82 gantries to the amount of money it will raise, all of it is speculation,” said Senator Tony Hwang.
Republicans say there are other ways to pay for transportation, prioritizing what they borrow money for, but that could mean less money for cities and towns.
As for details, we may learn more when Lamont makes his budget address next week.
