WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- The Thanksgiving travel season is well underway and the airports are packed.
One thing travelers have said for years is that the fees attached to their flights are getting out of control, however it could possibly be coming to an end.
Spirit is known for low fares, but they’re also known for charging for bags, specific seats, and snacks.
Senator Richard Blumenthal is looking to cut airline fees.
“$35.2 billion in fees on baggage, cancellations, changing in seating reservations, compared to $1.2 billion 10 years ago,” Blumenthal said on Tuesday, one of the busiest travel days of the year.
He’s introducing what he calls the Fair Act, which would require airlines to cut or eliminate the fees.
“If you charge fees, you better be prepared to justify them,” Blumenthal said.
He referred to times when parents are charged a fee when they change seats so they can be next to their children.
“That costs nothing. That’s just a fee meant to raise the profits of airlines,” Blumenthal said.
He wants the airlines to stop up-charging and only charge for the actual cost of the service.
Passengers said regardless of their political positions, they are giving the proposal their support.
“I understand where he’s coming from on that. I think there should be limitations,” said Steve Borchardt.
Blumenthal did introduce this years ago back in 2016, and he says he’s not giving up and will continue to push for these fees to be eliminated.
