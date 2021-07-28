BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A local lawmaker is requesting an investigation into what is causing People’s United Bank to lay off over 700 employees.

State Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) is requesting the Banking committee perform an investigation into what is causing Bridgeport-based People's United Bank to lay off 747 employees following the merger with M&T Bank.

Moore also wants a hearing to be held that would potentially reveal the possible cause and remedies of the action by People’s United Bank and M&T Bank.

The more than 700 employees are expected to be laid off this fall.

The CT Department of Labor was informed of the decision last Thursday.

A total of 747 employees across sixteen locations in the state will be let go beginning on or around October.

The majority of those layoffs, 661, will occur in Bridgeport.

According to a WARN notice, these terminations will be completed by May 20 of next year.

Moore sent a letter to several representatives, saying:

As you probably know, People’s United Bank formed a merger with M&T Bank. M&T Bank has announced the layoff of 747 employees with the greatest number impacting Bridgeport. I'm writing you both today to request the Banking committee perform an investigation into what caused M&T Bank to lay off 747 employees from People's United Bank beginning October 1. I am also requesting a hearing to be held revealing the possible causes as well as potential remedies of the action by People's United Bank and M&T Bank.

People’s United Bank served our community as a partner supporting non-profits, and local businesses. The impact of these layoffs will have a great economic impact on families, and local small businesses who many of the employees frequent. We expect no less from M&T, and these layoffs signal a different relationship and culture with the city and the community. The layoffs are being spread across 16 locations, however, the largest number of layoffs, 661, will be in Bridgeport where People's United is headquartered. This instills fear amongst thousands of employees in our state. It causes families to worry if they will have a way to put food on the table and pay their bills.

Bridgeport has been a community that suffered from not only health issues from COVID-19 but also health disparities raised by the coronavirus pandemic in relation to Black and brown people. I have worked hard to bring justice to those in Bridgeport. With the news of almost 700 people losing their jobs in Bridgeport, something must be done.

I am requesting a hearing and investigation as soon as possible in order to produce a solution to those who will be affected by the merger.