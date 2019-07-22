HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The push continues to end gun violence in communities across the state.
On Monday, State Rep. Brandon McGee and others will address what’s being done to put a stop it.
Monday’s news conference, which is slated for 10 a.m. in Hartford at the corner of Barbour and Westland streets, comes on the heels of the city’s 16th homicide.
Stream the news conference here.
Officials will be reiterating on Monday that enough is enough.
Gun violence has plagued cities and towns across the state.
Police departments have worked tirelessly to combat this violence in the communities they serve, and put a stop to it once and for all.
Recently, there were three shootings within a 24-hour span in Hartford, one of them being deadly.
In a statement, McGee said “Gun violence destroys families and communities. As elected officials, we have a duty to work collaboratively to protect residents. We must evaluate our current gun laws to determine not only how we can strengthen them to minimize violence, but how we can address the root cause of violence itself.”
(1) comment
Civil servants whether elected or hired are our employees and should do the will of their employees. There should be no gun registration, and we the citizens of the US should be able to own any weapon our employees have. The gun control laws that should be in place are: you murder someone with a gun you are executed. 2) you use a gun in the commission of a crime you go to jail for 25 years no parole, no plea bargaining. 3) you have a gun in your possession while committing a crime 20 year no parole no plea bargain. 4)You are a felon with a firearm it is 20 years no parole no plea bargaining. That will take gun violence off the streets.
