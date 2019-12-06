HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Uber is reigniting the debate on tougher regulations for ride sharing companies.
On Friday, Uber released a report detailing 3,000 sexual assaults during rides last year.
The data is concerning for riders and elected officials.
“Three thousand is absolutely staggering when you think about the number of lives impacted,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
The 84-page reported incidents included complaints of sexual assault by a driver, against a driver, and by one passenger against another.
The report showed 92 percent of victims were women or identified as female.
Uber CEO Dana Khosrowshahi said in a statement the report will help the company address the problem, saying “confronting sexual violence requires honesty and it's only by shining a light on these issues that we can begin to provide clarity on something that touches every corner of society. And most importantly, by bringing hard data to bear, we can make every trip safe for drivers and riders alike.”
Legislation approved by lawmakers in 2017 requires background checks, but leaves standards to the companies.
Channel 3 reached out to the co-chairs of the legislature's transportation committee, but got no response.
Blumenthal says Congress could act if nothing changes, but he'd prefer to see companies act.
“For right now, hope is that these ride hailing companies will do the right thing on their own,” Blumenthal said.
Local Uber users said they’d like to see something done.
“I just feel like they should have more secure ways to getting access to working for them,” said Crystal Ramos, of Hartford, who uses Uber and Lyft often.
Meanwhile, taxi companies have much higher standards. Drivers have to get an FBI fingerprint, background check, and a driver's license with a passenger endorsement.
Read the full Uber report here.
(1) comment
And how does that compare to other mass transit concerns? Trains, Ferry's, Sub-Ways, Metro Rail, busses, cabs....another tricky Richard attempt to impede progress, find ways to regulate good growth, and levy new taxes through monitoring costs. Oh - and get his name and picture in the news. Must we not forget that!
