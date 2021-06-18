HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The legislative session is over, and a lot happened this year.

Despite the pandemic and the state Capitol being closed much of the year, lawmakers took action on bills they’ve debated for years.

Throughout the session, almost every hearing that happened on each bill was done virtually.

While people couldn’t come to the Capitol to testify, they could still participate on Zoom.

In some ways, that may have been a little more convenience, especially since some hearings were 24 hours.

Scott McLean, a political science professor at Quinnipiac University, said in some ways people had more access but it’s not always perfect.

“What do we do with zoom technology, it does have some benefit, it’s convenient and people don’t have to travel quite so far. People might have opportunities to participate in ways they may not otherwise have, and yet there is something missing when we don’t have people present for a vote or can’t really in extract with one another,” McLean said.

After many ups and downs, the Senate gave final passage to recreational marijuana on Thursday.

Like everything else, there are pros and cons. Grandparents like Liz Boulanger don’t like that people will be able to light up in parks.

“I don’t think it’s a good exposure for young children,” Boulanger said.

There will also be some challenges for businesses.

“Employers will have to create policies. They’ll have to find ways to determine if someone’s work productivity is dropping off or is being affected somehow,” McClean said.

After years of trying to reach an agreement on sports betting, lawmakers also got that through this year. The casinos are in on the action, and so is the lottery. By the end of the year, people will be able to places bets on their phones.

Another big bill that passed was getting rid of the religious exemption for children’s vaccines.

Lawmakers also passed a plastic bag ban starting July 1.

Other bills passed cover telehealth, nursing home protections, and a mileage tax on large tractor trailers.

Democrats have a strong majority and a good working relationship with the governor.

“I think it was bound to happen that there would be a lot of landmark legislation out of this session and that’s what happened,” McClean said.

Next session, the plan is to have more in-person hearings, but zoom hearings will not go away completely.