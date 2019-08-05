HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In the wake of two mass shootings, local and state leaders are once again demanding action on the gun control front.
They said "thoughts and prayers" simply aren't enough and held a rally on Monday morning, calling for change.
More than 100 people turned out for a rally at the state capitol on Monday, where local leaders urged the federal government to take strong action to prevent gun violence.
The two shootings happened 13 hours apart over the weekend. Between the incidents in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH, 31 people lost their lives. Dozens of others were hurt.
Gov. Ned Lamont and members of the state's congressional delegation were on the north steps of the state capitol urging the government to take stronger action.
State legislators, representatives of local gun violence prevention organizations and other advocates were also be there.
“Congress must act on common sense reforms like universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons [and] emergency risk protection orders," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
Blumenthal said the majority of Americans want a ban on assault weapons and to have universal background checks.
He said he believes the battlefield will be the next election.
"Make no mistake, if you are on the wrong side of this issue, you are going down," Blumenthal said.
There have been 255 mass shootings this year, with three in the past week.
The stories are sadly familiar, with a lone shooter and assault weapons and lots of ammunition.
What's left behind are murdered people and broken families.
"Let's make something very clear right now, the United States has a gun problem," said Jeremy Stein, of CT Citizens Against Gun Violence.
In the wake of the latest mass shootings, Senator Blumenthal and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham are working on a bill to get guns out of the hands of those with mental illness.
Channel 3 reached out to the Connecticut Citizens Defense League about the shootings.
CCDL president Scott Wilson issued a statement over the weekend.
“Our support of the Right to Keep and Bear arms is based in the belief that we as Americans should always have the means to protect ourselves and our families from harm," Wilson said. "Given that there are already thousands of laws pertaining to firearms across our country, it is difficult to conceive of any law that would stop someone from attempting to commit the most vile act of mass-murder."
In the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre, those who have been fighting for change are frustrated, but still the fight is not over.
"It's just a matter of time before Americans demand action. We already voted for the House of Representatives in 2018 and we will do it again in 2020. Gun prevention is a top priority for all Americans," said Po Murray of Newtown Action Alliance.
"Connecticut is a leader in gun safety laws and we are leading here in Connecticut, we are leading and we need Washington to follow," Gov. Lamont said.
Lamont ordered flags to half-staff in honor of the victims.
Senate Republican leader Len Fasano issued a statement on Monday, saying "What happened in Dayton and El Paso are despicable acts of terrorism. My heart breaks for the family and friends of all the victims. This violence should be condemned and our nation should not let hate divide us. Here in Connecticut, we have the strongest gun laws in the country. We’ve shown what can be accomplished when you put politics aside and work together to negotiate real solutions. For certain Democrat politicians to stand up today and turn a rally against gun violence into a partisan, political attack on Connecticut Republicans is disturbing and shows their true colors. Some members of our Washington delegation would rather have a photo op than get to work negotiating policies to help our nation. When it comes to many issues, they would rather fight and play politics than work toward bipartisan solutions. These are the same Washington Democrats who have failed on immigration, failed on the opioid crisis, and failed on health care. Today our nation is mourning. Lawmakers in Washington should be having difficult and important policy conversations. But it should not be twisted into partisanship and politicking. That’s not the strategy that enabled Connecticut to accomplish all that we did. If Connecticut’s progress can teach Washington anything it is that politics should be checked at the door if you want real solutions.”
All the gun laws here in CT don't seem to work very well, do they? These mass shootings didn't happen when the state hospitals for the mentally ill were open.
To all the Politicians: Look to yourselves and the shameful example you are setting for today's youth and others.....................Ever since our President Trump got into office, you have shown no support for him and a spoiled childish behavior that makes the American people think you do not support them and they now feel that they will take the law into their own hands because of this.
If you take away the guns, the outlaws will still find a way to have them. Look to yourselves, look to yourselves.
First of all, drumpftler is NOT the president, he lost the election by 3 million votes to President Hillary Clinton. Second, he does NOT deserve ANY respect because he is a hate filled, racist, homophobic, Islamophobic rapist that should be locked up. Once drumpftler and the rest of the neocons are in jail, we will have Elizabeth Warren as president and you bet your life she WILL take away all of your guns once and for all. No guns = no shootings. FACT!
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach #LockHimUp #FreedomFromReligion #BanAllGuns
@ Crazy Liberal
Trump is your president. He's been in office for years, and will remain there until voted out or his term limits are up. No amount of name calling, ranting, or wishing will change that. Nor will the 2'nd amendment be going away, or all guns get taken away. Canada is an option if you hate America so much. I'll be glad to help you pack a moving truck as you seem extremely upset at life in general.
Are these the same legislators that have been in office for decades and haven't done anything? The same ones that swore they would do something after Sandy Hook? The same ones that swore they would do something after Columbine? Would be interesting to hear what excuses they have as to why.
The democrats have tried for years but are constantly obstructed by the nra paid rethugliklans. neocons need to be locked up so we can become a civilized country like Canada, Australia the UK and the European countries.
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach #LockHimUp #FreedomFromReligion #BanAllGuns
More people were shot in Chicago over the weekend. Start enforcing the laws on the books and dealing with the mentally ill rather than legal American Citizens
Nothing but faux noise lies! Do you have a credible source to backup your absurd false statement? Didn't think so. The only law that needs to be passed and enforced is an all out BAN ON GUNS! Ban, search, confiscate and destroy all firearms. Lock up anyone that possesses one.
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach #LockHimUp #FreedomFromReligion #BanAllGuns
First thing that should be done is preventing the shooter's name from being popularized by the media. That's what most of these kids want in the first place- perpetual notoriety. Even if we destroyed every gun in the country, people are going to find ways to kill people. Personally, I think it's easier and more effective to kill mass amounts of people without using a gun- and you're more likely to get away with it. These psychotic kids will figure that out sooner than later if you ban guns.
The only thing that needs to be done is to BAN ALL GUNS and lock up every trailer trash rethugliklan. Start with drumpf and dense. Their racism is directly responsible for all of these mass shootings.
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach #LockHimUp #FreedomFromReligion #BanAllGuns
Was Obama responsible for all the shootings that happened on his watch?
