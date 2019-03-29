HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- The push continues to lower the rising prices of life-saving diabetes medications, especially insulin.
On Friday, Democratic Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro met with advocates and those who rely on the medication daily.
Jonathan Chappell was among those who spoke at the Miller Senior Center in Hamden about the rising cost of diabetes medications.
He’s a past president and current board member for JDRF, an organization that advocates for and funds type 1 diabetes research.
He held up a vile of insulin, saying this “is a vile of Humalog insulin. This vile is approximately 10 days of life for me."
"I’ve seen the blame game and the finger pointing, and I’ve had enough of it,” Chappell said.
According to the American Diabetes Association, the average price of insulin nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013.
A newly-released report from the U.S. House of Representatives, addresses how these prices have put a strain on both patients and the federal government, which gives diabetes medications to more than 43 million Medicare beneficiaries.
Some people are now having to choose between their medications, or other monthly payments, like rent.
"As my insulin supply was reaching its end, it seemed like my only option: I started rationing it,” said advocate Kristen Whitney Daniels.
And she’s not alone.
"This is just not doable. Our seniors are dying, not because of any other reason but they can't afford life-sustaining hormone that they need in order to live the same life that everyone else is getting to live,” said advocate Bunny Kasper.
The advocates stood alongside DeLauro on Friday, demanding change from lawmakers, manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies.
Congresswoman DeLauro outlined what she sees as solutions to the problem, saying “give Medicare the opportunity to negotiate the price of drugs,” and “allow the reimportation of FDA approved drugs from other countries.”
She added, "One of the things that I have introduced is having a drug review board that any time you raise the cost of the drug, you have to come before this board and justify why you're doing that."
They're hoping changes are made for generations of type one diabetics to come, like Logan Merwin.
"If you're a type 1, insulin is your life. There needs a law put in place to regulate insulin pricing. Thank you,” Merwin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.