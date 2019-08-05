HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In the wake of two mass shootings, local and state leaders are once again demanding action on the gun control front.
They said "thoughts and prayers" simply aren't enough and scheduled a rally for Monday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamon will be among the officials who attend the rally.
They'll be urging the federal government to take strong action to prevent gun violence.
The two shootings happened 13 hours apart over the weekend. Between the incidents in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH, 29 people lost their lives. Dozens of others were hurt.
Lamont and members of the state's congressional delegation plan to be on the north steps of the state capitol to urge the government to take stronger action.
State legislators, representatives of local gun violence prevention organizations and other advocates will also be there.
“Congress must act on common sense reforms like universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons [and] emergency risk protection orders," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
Channel 3 reached out to the Connecticut Citizens Defense League about the shootings.
CCDL president Scott Wilson issued a statement over the weekend.
“Our support of the Right to Keep and Bear arms is based in the belief that we as Americans should always have the means to protect ourselves and our families from harm," Wilson said. "Given that there are already thousands of laws pertaining to firearms across our country, it is difficult to conceive of any law that would stop someone from attempting to commit the most vile act of mass-murder."
Lamont ordered flags to half-staff in honor of the victims.
(2) comments
More people were shot in Chicago over the weekend. Start enforcing the laws on the books and dealing with the mentally ill rather than legal American Citizens
First thing that should be done is preventing the shooter's name from being popularized by the media. That's what most of these kids want in the first place- perpetual notoriety. Even if we destroyed every gun in the country, people are going to find ways to kill people. Personally, I think it's easier and more effective to kill mass amounts of people without using a gun- and you're more likely to get away with it. These psychotic kids will figure that out sooner than later if you ban guns.
