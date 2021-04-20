HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another push is underway to close a loophole when it comes to legally buying a firearm.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he plans to reintroduce "Jaime's Law."
Blumenthal scheduled a news conference for Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Under current law, according to Blumenthal, criminals, domestic abusers, and dangerous mentally ill individuals are prohibited from purchasing a firearm as well as ammunition. However, unlike firearms, federal law does not require a background check to prevent the illegal purchase of bullets. Jaime’s Law would close this loophole by requiring all buyers of ammunition to undergo an instant background check using the FBI National Instant Background Check System (NICS), the same quick and easy process that applies to the purchase of firearms.
Jaime's Law is named after Jaime Guttenberg. She was one of the 17 victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL in 2018.
Blumenthal will be joined by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida, Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, and Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado.
Jamie Guttenberg's father, Fred Guttenberg, will also participate.
