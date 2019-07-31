HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced a bill on Wednesday that would authorize a casino in Bridgeport and allow sports betting and internet gaming.
The group called it the Connecticut Jobs and Revenue Act.
It said it enhances the partnership between the state and the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes.
“If the goal of the debate around gaming is to maximize the number of jobs and the amount of revenue for Connecticut, then this bill is the solution,” said Sen. Cathy Osten, a Democrat who represents Sprague. “This legislation will deepen our partnership with two of our biggest employers and our large single taxpayers – the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. With slot revenues showing a steady and gradual decline because of increased competition, we can’t afford to kick the can down the road. The time to act on this legislation is now.”
“When it comes to our state’s gaming industry, we’ve got two simple choices - do nothing and let the increase in competition continue to erode our state’s revenue, or take action and create new jobs and new sources of revenue,” said Rep. Christopher Davis, a Republican who represents Ellington and East Windsor. “The proposal being presented [Wednesday] takes action and doesn’t pit Connecticut communities against each other. I’m proud to lend my support.”
Lawmakers said the bill does not involve the use of taxpayer money.
It would authorize an entertainment and gaming facility in Bridgeport and call for a minimum investment of $100 million by the tribes. The money would serve as an anchor for additional private development around the casino and bring the total project development to $300 million, lawmakers said. It's estimated to generate $15 million annually for the state.
They said casino is expected to create 500 permanent jobs and 1,000 construction jobs.
The bill would also allow the tribes to take part in the development of entertainment zones in Hartford and two other cities, which would create 100 jobs per facility.
Read the complete bill here.
