HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers are proposing new legislation aimed at cracking down on COVID-19 related price-gouging.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, Sen. James Maroney, Rep. Michael D'Agostino and representatives from Connecticut hospitals announced the proposal on Wednesday morning.
Tong said his office received more than 750 COVID-related price-gouging complaints.
He said while all the complaints were reviewed, limitations in the existing price-gouging statutes curtailed the state’s ability to crack down on some of the worst actors that sought to take advantage of severe shortages in protective equipment and essential goods.
(1) comment
yeah,yeah, nothing will be done
