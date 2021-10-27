(WFSB) – Connecticut residents are now questioning local law enforcement following two police officer shootings. One shooting happened in Norwich, the other in Hartford.
A Hartford Police Officer was sitting in her cruiser on Main Street early Tuesday morning, October 26. A man approached the car and started firing. The bullets shattered the window but missed the officer, although her face was scratched from the broken glass. Shortly after the man was arrested and identified as Jose Cajigas. Cajigas was arrested thirteen times, with three of those being gun related.
“Why they are on the street is beyond me and we are going to get to the bottom of it. They should not be out on the street those folks,” says Governor Ned Lamont.
In Norwich, another officer was sitting in a cruiser and was shot at multiple times, bullets hitting the windshield. The officer returned fire, but neither were shot during the incident. It is not clear if the shooter has a criminal record.
Police believe the suspect in the Hartford incident may be connected to the murder of a woman on Spring Street hours earlier.
“We are fortunate that she wasn’t hit by that original bullet,” says Jason Thody, chief of Hartford Police.
City leaders are demanding answers.
Mayor Luke Bronin of Hartford says, “eleven days ago our officers arrested this individual for illegal possession of a firearm. He remained out yesterday, he murdered somebody, and attempted to assassinate a police officer.”
Republican lawmakers have been critical of the governor and Democrats for not doing enough on crime. Republican lawmakers are also blaming accountability legislation which passed last year. They say it’s working against law enforcement when they need help the most.
Ben Proto of the Republican Party says, “it ties police officers’ hands in a lot of ways. It makes it more difficult for police officers to do their job in protecting the public’s safety. It also makes it more difficult for them to protect themselves in certain situations.”
“There is nothing that prevents police officers from defending themselves. In fact, a lot of provisions in that bill help take bad officers off our streets which makes good officers safer because they know folks have their backs,” says Representative Steve Stafstrom of the Democratic party. "The biggest problem regarding crime is getting illegal guns off the streets," says Stafstrom.
Representative Steve Stafstrom chairs the judiciary committee.
