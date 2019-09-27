(WFSB) - Twenty-one towns have now been impacted by Eastern Equine Encephalitis, according to the state's mosquito management program.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said that while EEE was detected in mosquitoes in 15 towns, six other locations have seen either human or horse cases of the virus.
Mosquito, horse and human cases were reported in:
Chester, Colchester, Columbia, East Lyme, Groton, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth, Ledyard, Lyme, Madison, Montville, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Plainfield, Salem, Shelton, South Windsor, Sterling, Stonington, and Voluntown.
"Although mosquito numbers are declining with the onset of cool weather, we continue to detect EEE virus in communities in eastern Connecticut,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at the CAES. “There is continued risk for mosquito-borne diseases until the first hard freeze when mosquito activity ends."
Friday Night Football has turned to Friday afternoon football in many communities because of EEE concerns.
Student athletes will not be playing under the lights after EEE was discovered in more than a dozen towns.
Two EEE deaths have been reported.
In light of the two deaths, numerous legislators are asking Governor Ned Lamont to review and consider the use of mosquito pesticides in areas with high EEE activity.
Several towns have been spraying pesticides in small areas, but the lawmakers are requesting a more widespread spraying.
Eighteen legislators signed the letter to Lamont.
Even places where they haven't found the virus aren't taking any chances.
School officials said they are trying to get students off the fields before the sun sets. That's when mosquitoes are the most active.
Friday, the Bristol mayor's office announced that Bristol Public Schools' activities were being adjusted to end by 5:30 p.m. Individual schools will announce the impacts on their sports.
More than a dozen games were either moved to earlier in the afternoon on Friday or postponed until Saturday.
One of the games that was moved up was Channel 3's Game of the Week. The Canton/Granby co-op in Canton will now play Rockville at 4:30 p.m.
Another game impacted by the EEE scare is one in Manchester between New Britain and Manchester. That one now starts at 3:15 p.m.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference can issue a statewide advisory, but it chose to leave the decision up to the schools.
It said it would support districts in any way, even if schools want to move games to Sunday.
"Generally we would issue advice if we have something that is impacting our schools statewide, in this case with is being very much a localized issue and the threat being relatively low we do believe that it's best determined at the district level," said Glenn Lungarini, CIAC. "And the schools have done a great job of addressing that with their districts."
The rescheduling has been affecting officials as well because they often have day jobs.
Channel 3 obtained a letter from the Central Connecticut Association of Football Officials, which asked that start times be consistent.
Health officials continue to remind people to protect themselves when outside at dusk or dawn. That means wearing long pants and sleeves.
“Mosquitoes are still active and residents should continue to take measures to prevent mosquito bites especially during episodes of unseasonably warm weather as predicted for this weekend,” said Dr. Theodore Andreadis, director of the Center for Vector Biology & Zoonotic Diseases at the CAES. "This includes applying insect repellent and covering bare skin, especially in wooded areas and during dusk and dawn when biting mosquitoes are most active.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using sprays with DEET. Some people, however, are concerned about using DEET.
"I do put on bug spray when I go out because I’m not going out as much as I used to," said Ginny Drapeau of Windsor. "I used stuff with DEET. I don’t put it on my grandkids though. They get one of the organic ones."
The Big E is also warning visitors who are heading to the fair during the night to use insect repellent and wearing longs sleeves to prevent mosquito bites.
For more information from the Environmental Protection Agency on bug repellents, click here.
EEE information can be found here.
