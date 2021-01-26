HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Once again, Connecticut lawmakers are debating legalizing sports betting.
Some argue that allowing it will bring in needed revenue, plus neighboring states are already in on the action, but once again, the impact it might have depends on how the state plays its hand.
The debate has been going on for a while now and the plan would include betting at the casinos, but also online.
A major sticking point continues to be who will have control. It’s not a question of placing bets, that’s being done in record numbers.
Connecticut wants in on that action. In October, New Jersey took over $58 million and Rhode Island expects to collect more than $13 million this year.
Sports betting could bring in $40 million to Connecticut, but making it happen is proving to be complicated.
“This time you said you are open to compromised,” said Rep. Kurt Vale.
The legislature’s Public Safety Committee is once again ready to take up legalized sports betting, but the state’s two tribes are again making it clear.
“Sports wagering is a casino game and it would have been in the contract if it was not illegally federally at this time,” said Chuck Bunnell, Chief of Staff, Mohegan Tribe.
Contract is the key work. Connecticut has an agreement with the tribes for casino gambling at Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods, and in exchange, the tribes give the state about $200 million per year.
The tribes say if they state breaks the contract, they could just stop paying.
“As the contract is written, we wouldn’t have to pull out or anything, we would just stop paying,” said Rodney Butler, Chairman of Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.
There’s plenty of money to be made and off-track betting also wants in.
The president of Sportech says their locations are perfect for wagering on sports.
“Each year, I say I can see people coming a little bit closer together. We obviously need to come a lot closer,” said Ted Taylor, President of Sportech.
The tribes say it’s ok for off-track betting to have sports betting at their sites, but only if the tribes control it.
The tribes also want full control of online betting. It’s a lot to give, but some lawmakers say there’s a relationship and a partnership with the tribes.
“I am hopeful this is the year we get over the finish line,” said Rep. Maria Horn.
Online gaming is hard to pass up since it’s growing and Connecticut doesn’t want to pass it up, but the positions are still the same and it remains to be seen if something will actually happen this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.