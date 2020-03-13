HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senators are urging more action to fight the coronavirus.
Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy blasted President Donald Trump and his administration for what they called a failure to quickly respond.
They spoke at the Charter Oak Health Center on Friday.
Blumenthal and Murphy claim Trump downplayed the coronavirus and because of that, there have been delays in getting kits for testing, federal funding and resources.
They said there are no specific guidelines to help states handle the virus.
"The president wants to wish this epidemic away and so he has now wanted to take responsibility like governors have throughout the states for managing this epidemic," Murphy said. "And that's the reason why the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has not been empowered to give more direct guidance and even when the CDC has given guidance, it's weak tea."
The senators were also critical of Sen. Mitch McConnell, who told senators to go home and come back on Monday.
Blumenthal and Murphy felt they should be in Washington now to craft legislation on paid sick leave for those individuals who are sick or quarantined and some relief for small businesses such as tax credits.
At this point, Connecticut is getting $7 million in federal funding and more than 500,000 face masks. However, the state is still waiting for two more test kits, which can test up to 600 people each.
The senators urged the president to declare a public health emergency, which would free up more federal money, testing and resources.
