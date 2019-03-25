WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- An initiative at the state capitol is boosting the manufacturing industry in CT.
However, leaders in that industry say there aren't enough skilled laborers for the jobs available.
That was part of the discussion on Monday at Naugatuck Valley Community College.
The school has an advanced manufacturing technology center to help fill those jobs.
Lawmakers, business leaders, and students all participated in the discussion.
“There is a great need for manufacturing in CT. There are lots of jobs to be filled, and there's actually a lot of older people are going to be retiring, a lot of room to grow,” said student Russell Pinto.
One hundred percent of graduates from the program get jobs when they're done.
For more information on the program, click here.
