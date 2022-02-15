HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - COVID has had a huge impact on our schools and especially on our children.
There are calls for more access, and republicans and democrats are together on this one.
For more than two years, the way children learn has been very different.
COVID forced schools to go remote. Now children are back but wearing masks. It's been a hard adjustment.
"We see impact from the pandemic not just on our kids but on our parents and educators," said Chris Marino.
Chris Marino works for Community Mental Health Affiliates, a non-profit that works with schools.
The challenges are many. There are staffing shortages especially in counseling.
"Connecticut is rich with a lot of resources but those resources are very disconnected," said state Senator Bob Duff (D – Majority Leader).
Senate Democrats are proposing two bills to help connect kids with mental health services.
Their initiative "Healthy Students, Healthy Schools" would increase health services and expand preschool and childcare.
"We had a 13-year-old, a 13-year-old young lady took her life, imagine that 13 years old," said state Senator Doug McCrory (D – Hartford).
When it comes to some of the issues, Democrats and Republicans often disagree but on this there's common ground.
"How can we increase the number of practitioners in the field and make sure you have enough counselors but in addition to that we don't want finance to be an impediment either," said state Senator Kevin Kelly (R – Minority Leader).
Republicans are supporting greater access and affordability.
Marino says both are important, that kids have had anxiety about returning to school.
“The readjustment to a structured setting, especially for our little ones," Marino said.
Older kids have also experienced anxiety, getting back into sports again, clubs, all the things they didn't have during the pandemic.
Connecticut has an opportunity to do more given its surplus and lots of federal COVID relief money.
