HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Lawmakers are calling for oversight after one of their own was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing COVID relief funds.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget office is reviewing how each town is using COVID relief dollars, but lawmakers say they want more.
This comes after Democratic State Rep. Michael DiMassa of West Haven was arrested, accused of stealing more than $636,000 in COVID relief money.
He allegedly created a consulting firm and billed the town of West Haven for work he never did.
According to the FBI, DiMassa then withdrew more than $178,000 in cash from his company’s account.
He reportedly used some of that money for gambling.
Lawmakers said the Office of Policy and Management is auditing how each town is using COVID funds, but some lawmakers said they want to go beyond that for anything illegal.
They want to make sure every penny of the COVID funds are being spent as intended.
They also want to look at the checks and balances that are in place now to see what else can be done, like putting some more rules in place beforehand to deter people from misusing funds.
Lawmakers say this is an egregious example, but we also need to be on the lookout for anyone using funds in ways that are legal, but that go against the spirit of the program.
“There needed to be oversight, obviously it didn’t pick it up ahead of time, we’re only finding out about this after the alleged conduct,” said Republican Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly.
“Where is that information going and who is evaluating it, and I think the legislature should have a seat at the table when it comes to that to make sure that there are equal checks and balances,” said Democratic State Rep. Sean Scanlon, who is also co-chairman of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee.
Some lawmakers believe this is an issue they’ll take up when they return for session next year.
The only thing more incompetent than a national level Democrat, is a state level Democrat. Now you think about oversight? The DiMassa is the one that got caught. Ned and his cronies are getting rich - off the backs of taxpayers.
