BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- With tens of thousands of Eversource customers still without power Tuesday afternoon, some lawmakers are calling for the company’s CEO to step down, saying he makes too much for a job that hasn't taken care of their customers.
It has been one week since Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through many Connecticut communities, taking down trees and power lines.
Some homeowners remained without power, as restoration is still underway.
Lawmakers and residents say Eversource wasn't prepared, but the company disagrees.
Senator Richard Blumenthal has been vocal, calling on Eversource CEO James Judge to resign.
“My view is he should resign. He is making way too much,” Blumenthal said, adding that Judge’s salary was almost $20 million.
He also wants customers to get reimbursed for the food they lost during this storm.
RELATED: Blumenthal demands Eversource refunds customers as frustrations mount
"They've lost food, businesses have been closed and lost merchandise and sales, so the results of this company's incompetence have been far reaching, especially during a pandemic and health care crisis," Blumenthal said.
During an interview on Eyewitness News, Gov. Ned Lamont expressed similar concerns.
“I agree with paying people who do extraordinary work in a competitive environment and outperform. That's not the case with Eversource. They've got a natural monopoly, there's no competition and let's face it they don't over perform, they underperform,” Lamont said.
While the company’s CEO has been quiet through the restoration efforts following Isaias, after several requests for comments, other Eversource officials have addressed the media in the past week.
The company also took to their website, saying “we remain committed to this massive restoration, and expect all 149 communities we serve to be substantially complete by midnight (Tuesday)."
Eversource has been heavily criticized this summer. In early July, Eversource was approved for a rate increase by the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA).
That hike was passed onto customers.
Then, 29 days later the increase was suspended by PURA due to a pending investigation.
RELATED: PURA says it will investigate the Eversource delivery fee increases
Blumenthal is calling on an investigation on not just Eversource, but United Illuminating (UI) too.
“There should be a complete review of how CT gets it power. UI looks good, but only in comparison to Eversource, and they too have a monopoly. Consumers have no choice they can't walk down the block to a different store for their power,” Blumenthal said.
Connecticut's state treasurer is also involved saying they've lost the public confidence and the board needs to step up and review management.
(1) comment
Pure scapegoating. This solves nothing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.